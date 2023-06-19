'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce

Key Points The Australia India Chamber of Commerce is holding a National Conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Delegates from both nations are expected to engage on ways to build the bilateral trade and investment relationship in several key sectors.

Tully Smith, the CEO of AICC, talks about opportunities and the focus of Western Australia on driving commercial outcomes in the bilateral space.

"India is just such a focus right now in Australia and vice versa," said Tully Smith, CEO of the Australia India Chamber of Commerce (AICC), ahead of its 2023 National Conference, to be held in Perth, Western Australia (WA).





According to Mr Smith, the conference, which will take place on 26 and 27 June, is focused on the future of Australia-India bilateral trade as the two countries look at expanding their scope post an interim trade agreement.



Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, shakes hand with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, after an exchange of agreements in New Delhi, India. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP After signing the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) in December 2022, the two nations are now looking at building on that with a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).





Speaking to SBS Hindi, Mr Smith talked about where Australia stands and where the real opportunities post-ECTA are, especially in WA.



The future of Australia is inextricably connected to India. And I think no (place) has a better geographic location than WA to capitalise on that exciting opportunity. Tully Smith

Mr Smith maintained that any conversation about Australia, India and WA strategy must include defence and space, especially given the geography of the Indian Ocean.





"Going back to the geography of WA, it's just such an advantage that it has. You know, the open air space it has, but also where WA is positioned, globally, providing access into the key equatorial launch and orbit patterns," said Mr Smith.





"So, space is a really exciting area that WA is investing heavily in," he explained.





Roundtables on defence, space, critical minerals, energy renewables, international education, technology, innovations and start-ups are on the agenda at the AICC annual conference.



What I've found through pulling this program and the conference together is that the WA government has a laser focus on India. Tully Smith

"I mean, you've got a brand new, minted premier in WA (Roger Cook), who in the last two years has been to India a number of times leading trade delegations," he continued.



WA Premier, Roger Cook, makes a speech during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House on 8 June. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE More than 50 Indian companies will be represented at the conference, he said.





Mr Smith said the conference wasn't a two-day get-together or "talkfest", but, rather, the start of relationships.





"I think if COVID has taught us anything, it's the value of face-to-face networking, being in the room together, shaking hands, sharing a cup of coffee, sharing a glass of wine in the evening, having a conversation with each other, making new connections, discussing new opportunities. You know, that's really what these conferences seek to bring (about)," he said.





He said he hoped that the conference would result in "genuine tangible economic achievements between India and Australia."



