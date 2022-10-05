'Gandhi Jayanti' hosted for the first time at New South Wales Parliament

LISTEN TO
Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s ' 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.
30/09/202207:13
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.
30/09/202209:17
Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.
03/10/202210:42