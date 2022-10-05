SBS Hindi

'Gandhi Jayanti' hosted for the first time at New South Wales Parliament

Founder & Director, Saroni Roy Foundation, Creator & Producer, MAHATMA Peace Symposium. Photo Supplied by - SARONI ROY Foundation

Published 5 October 2022 at 4:15pm, updated 5 hours ago at 4:22pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Mahatma Peace Symposium 2022 is an initiative by the Saroni Roy Foundation (SRF). Listen to this podcast to find out how New South Wales Parliament celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 28 September.

