Ganesh Loke in 'The Pursuit of Dreams'

Living in shared accommodation struggling to survive in a city like Sydney is like most migrant stories. But it was Ganesh Loke’s determination, motivated approach and hard work which bought his dream home.





Ganesh says since he was growing up in Mumbai, he used to tell his friends one day his posters will be in the cinema hall. That day has arrived Ganesh has produced to films one in Hindi “Sarfaroshi”and another one in Marathi “Shoor Aamhi Sardaar'.











He says it’s not easy to go to Mumbai and produce movies. That’s why he stablished his own IT Company to earn money to invest in his dream projects.











Ganesh Loke says “I have not done anything special but the pursuit of dreams is special.





An Australian author Ms. Dominique Mayfair who has previously written fiction books was inspired by Ganesh’s amazing true-story and transformed it into a book called 'The Pursuit of Dreams'.



