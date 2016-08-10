SBS Hindi

Gaurav & Amruta Of Geetmala Fame

SBS Hindi

Amruta Natu & Gaurav Bangia

Amruta Natu & Gaurav Bangia Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2016 at 4:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two very talented young singers Amruta Natu and Gaurav Bangia recently performed in Sydney for Amin Sayani's Geetmala concert. Both Gaurav and Amruta are finalists from Sa Re Ga Ma series. They enthralled the audience with their olden golden songs from the hey days of Geetmala.In an exclusive interview with Kumud Merani they sang and also shared their thoughts on life and music.

Published 10 August 2016 at 4:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues