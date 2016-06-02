GDP is the focus, as campaign nears halfway mark

Available in other languages

The federal government has been buoyed by the latest economic figures, showing annual economic growth has accelerated to 3.1 per cent, growing by 1.1 per cent in the March quarter.











The figures have been led by a one percentage point contribution from exports and 0.4 percentage point support from household consumption.











The Prime Minister, speaking to entrepreneurs at River City Labs, Brisbane, pledged $15 million to give start-up businesses a boost if re-elected.











The federal opposition has announced that under a Labor government, they'll invest $98-million to start up so-called community power hubs.











Opposition leader Bill Shorten says the hubs will enable local communities to share power, generated from renewable sources.



























