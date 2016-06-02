SBS Hindi

GDP is the focus, as campaign nears halfway mark

Scott Morrison during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices in Brisbane

Scott Morrison during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 2 June 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 3:45pm
Presented by Anita Baker
Both major parties seized on economic growth figures as the federal election campaign heads towards the halfway mark.

The Coalition used the latest numbers to help sell its now familiar message on the economy and employment.

But the Opposition claims the economy is struggling.

 

The federal government has been buoyed by the latest economic figures, showing annual economic growth has accelerated to 3.1 per cent, growing by 1.1 per cent in the March quarter.

 

The figures have been led by a one percentage point contribution from exports and 0.4 percentage point support from household consumption.

 

The Prime Minister, speaking to entrepreneurs at River City Labs, Brisbane, pledged $15 million to give start-up businesses a boost if re-elected.

 

The federal opposition has announced that under a Labor government, they'll invest $98-million to start up so-called community power hubs.

 

Opposition leader Bill Shorten says the hubs will enable local communities to share power, generated from renewable sources.

 

 

 

 

