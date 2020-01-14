SBS Hindi

Generous Australians urged to be vigilant against bushfire-related scams

SBS Hindi

Paul the koala at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which has received more than $3.7 million in GoFundMe donations

Paul the koala at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which has received more than $3.7 million in GoFundMe donations Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 January 2020 at 3:47pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Authorities are warning Australians to be alert when donating to bushfire relief funds after reports of scammers posing as well-known charities and victims. The government’s consumer agency has received 47 reports of bushfire related scams since September.

Published 14 January 2020 at 3:47pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024