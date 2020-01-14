Generous Australians urged to be vigilant against bushfire-related scams

Paul the koala at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which has received more than $3.7 million in GoFundMe donations Source: Getty Images
Published 14 January 2020 at 3:47pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Authorities are warning Australians to be alert when donating to bushfire relief funds after reports of scammers posing as well-known charities and victims. The government’s consumer agency has received 47 reports of bushfire related scams since September.
