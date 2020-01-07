Generous Australians urged to be vigilant against bushfire-related scams

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has predicted that 350 Koalas have died, prompting them to start a fundraiser to help rescue suffering animals. Source: ABC: Wiriya Sati
Published 7 January 2020 at 2:32pm, updated 7 January 2020 at 5:03pm
By Maani Truu
Source: SBS
Authorities are warning Australians to be alert when donating to bushfire relief funds after reports of scammers posing as well-known charities and victims. The government’s consumer agency has received 47 reports of bushfire related scams since September.
