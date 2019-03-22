SBS Hindi

Ghazal maestros come together for 'Shaam-e-Ghazal' to raise awareness about breast cancer

Avijit Sarkar and Rachna Bhatnagar

Avijit Sarkar and Rachna Bhatnagar Source: Yogendra Bhatnagar

Published 22 March 2019 at 4:00pm
By Anita Barar
Australia's own Ghazal maestros will be performing a fusion of classical and modern style of Ghazals in Sydney to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Since 1993, Avijit Sarkar and Rachna Bhatnagar, Australia’s very own Ghazal maestros have been instrumental in spreading the rich cultural heritage of Indian music in Australia.

Avijit Sarkar and Rachna Bhatnagar, both have been trained in India with the highest tradition of Indian classical music.

This year marks the completion of 25 years of this tradition of Ghazal Gayeki in Sydney.

The duo will perform together at a concert on 30th March 2019 which will feature the fusion of classical and modern style of Ghazal singing including a few famous ghazals from films.

"This year, all the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Council," Ms Bhatnagar says.

"We have always donated our proceeds to Cancer Council but this time we chose the Breast Cancer Council, as we know many friends who have been diagnosed and treated for it.

"It is heartening to know how council not only helps sufferers but their families too. So we wanted to raise awareness too," she told SBS Hindi.

