Glenwood Gurdwara opens brand new state-of-the-art library in Sydney

Glenwood Gurudwara Library

Source: Supplied

Published 24 September 2018 at 5:25pm, updated 24 September 2018 at 5:28pm
By Kumud Merani
To preserve the Sikh history, culture and Punjabi language, the Australian Sikh Association has renovated the library at the Glenwood Gurdwara Sahib to create a state of the art new library to a multi-use space for learning and researching the history and culture of Sikhs. SBS Hindi spoke with the Councillor of Blacktown, Dr Moninder Singh and to Dr Surinder Singh, the Education Director of the Australian Sikh Association.

Sydney's Glenwood Gurudwara Sahib has renovated and refurbished its library to a state-of-the-art educational and research centre to preserve the Sikh heritage and culture.

"The purpose of this renovation is to provide an educational centre about the Sikh religion culture and language, which in the next 15 to 20 years will evolve into Sikh Research Centre," Dr Surinder Singh, Director of Education at the Australian Sikh Association told SBS Hindi.

"The books provide the history of the Gurus, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the rise and fall of Punjab and the history of Punjab after partition.

"The books are mainly in Punjabi and in English for the younger generation, some in Hindi and few in Urdu," he adds.

Blacktown's councillor Dr Moninder Singh said, "the renovated library has been categorised and includes digital books and a separate section for the younger generation to assist in the interactive discussion."

Dr Moninder adds "learning is a part of our life and the library will offer the structured method of information and education about the Sikh way of life."

The library includes books on health, sports and other subjects but mainly concentrates on Sikh history and culture.

The launch was attended by the honourable Kevin Connolly MP, member of Parliament Michelle Rowland and other dignitaries.

Dr Surinder Singh said, "In the future, we wish to research and include information on Sikhism in other countries with a special portion on the Sikh history in Australia."

"The library is open to everyone and we wish to integrate all the communities."

