Global report on attitudes to war reveals 'worrying trends'

"I've witnessed all these gruesome killings, burning of villages, even some children were also castrated because they say, 'we don't want you to produce in the future.'"





First hand stories of war...





Gatdet Bol moved to Australia last year from South Sudan.





While he has a new life here, the horrors of war remain with him.





And for over a thousand other Australians who were surveyed by the Australian Red Cross, their attitudes to the use of torture in conflict have been released.





Most (57 per cent) Australians are against its use, but as many as 23 per cent were either undecided, while 21 per cent thought it was ok.





The survey finds that more Australians believe that torturing an enemy soldier for information is acceptable than people from war-torn countries, such as Syria and South Sudan.





Keith Campbell is a World War Two Royal Australian Air Force veteran.





He survived in prisoner of war camps after his plane was shot down in Germany.





The survey results have left him stunned.





"I'm very surprised that Australians could think that way. To me, it's just not something I could condone. I realise that in other circumstances it has been done but it's just not something I could live with."





The Chief Executive of the Australian Red Cross Judy Slatyer says while most Australians care about their fellow human beings, others need to better understand why humanitarian laws and values matter.





"Perhaps it is a level of complacency, but there are also elements like the pictures we see every night on the television or some popular culture or even war games start to show these things could be considered normal in certain circumstances. But of course they are not normal. Torture is never normal. It is always unacceptable." (ends abruptly)





The survey coincides with a global report on attitudes to war and how people around the world perceive a range of issues relating to war.





Between June and September this year, the International Committee of the Red Cross surveyed over 17-thousand people living in 16 countries.





10 of those nations are affected by conflict.





Judy Slatyer, Chief Executive of Australian Red Cross says some of the results have been alarming.





"One is that a growing complacency that impacting civilians is a necessary part of war, and secondly that torture in some guises is acceptable."





And there've been concerning trends seen since the last "People on War" survey, which was conducted by the I-C-R-C almost two decades ago.





This year, while still a majority of people, only 59 per cent believe it's wrong that civilian deaths are an inevitable part of warfare.





That compares with 68 per cent of people who believed it was wrong in 1999.





But, as the Australian Red Cross Chief Executive Judy Slatyer says there are positive findings, too.





"The vast majority of people, wherever they are in the world and wherever they were when they were surveyed, say that healthcare, the lives of nurses, doctors and those supporting those who have been hurt by war - whether they are civilians or in fact soldiers - the vast majority of people say that is a must. It is completely appropriate that medical personnel can go in, do their job and help anyone who is in need. And that's an incredibly heartwarming thing to have reinforced."





This major survey has also prompted the International Committee of the Red Cross to renew calls for all parties of a conflict be reminded of their obligations under international law.





The I-C-R-C is also calling for those who violate the law to be held to account.

























