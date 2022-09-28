SBS Hindi

Globetrotter's perspective on tourism's changing landscape

Poornima travelled to London for the first time in 1999. Supplied by: Poornima Patil

Published 28 September 2022 at 12:47pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:49pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.

Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

27/09/202206:01
A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.

26/09/202208:55
Parliament has returned for its final sitting of the year, and a federal anti-corruption commission has taken centre stage. There is a lot riding on next month's federal budget with the fuel excise set to expire, further straining household budgets.

27/09/202207:04


