Going Eco-friendly way - Eco-friendly Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival which is celebrated across India and overseas. Traditionally, Ganesh idols are brought in homes, pandals on Chaturthi day and then the idols are immersed into the sea, rivers, lakes or ponds after 10 days i.e. on Chaturdashi day.





The residue of idols, their toxic chemical colours in the water cause harm to the environment including marine life. The chemical dyes and colours have poisonous elements like Mercury, Zinc and Lead that are known as possible cause of developing cancer.





An artist with diploma from J J school of Arts Mumbai, Mr. Shendkar had set up his idol-making factory some 50 years ago. He could have been like any trader who is making idols and decorations for Ganapati festival but now he stands apart. His Ganesha idols are made of Paper Mache.





Paper Mache Ganesha Source: Nanasaheb











This all started in 2001 when he decided to close his existing big factory which was producing popular Plaster of Paris idols and initiated the idea of making eco-friendly idols.





Mr. Nanasaheb says, "Plaster of Paris had widely been used for the idols. Unfortunately this does not disintegrate easily and the idol floats in water even for a year after the immersion. Whereas the idols made of Paper Mache can get dissolved in water in 3-4 hours. More so, they are very light in weight too".





He adds that post immersion of the idol the decoration usually ends up clogging the rivers, ponds etc. It is very important to stop this clogging.





Traditionally, the idols used to be made of Clay, which according to the ritual are appropriate to worship. But over the period, not only the type of idol made has changed but their size too. They are now becoming bigger and bigger.











Paper Mache Ganesha with decoration Source: Nanasaheb











Mr Nanasaheb says that Eco-friendly is way to go. Paper is one of the most eco-friendly products. He adds that to save and protect the environment, he is also teaching to children and Mandals about how to create eco-friendly decoration.





He says that we all need to join hands and do our bit. He was proud to add that with his humple start in the direction, now many have come forward and have taken up the issue. He added that now State Govt and Central Govt. too support the same.

















