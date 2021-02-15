'Going to help in a big way': Onshore grants for partner and other family stream visas to start this month

The Department of Home Affairs says changes are intended to come into effect on 27 February 2021 to allow some Family Stream visas, which have been applied for outside Australia, to be granted while the visa applicant is in Australia.





The DOHA says from 27 February 2021, some visas will be able to be granted while the applicant is in Australia, even though these usually require the applicant to travel offshore.





These include Partner (Subclass 309) visa, Prospective Marriage (Subclass 300) visa, Child (Subclass 101) visa, Adoption (Subclass 102) Visa and Dependent Child (Subclass 445) visa.











Some other concessions will commence from 24 March. Applicants will be able to apply onshore for Parent (subclass 103) visa, Contributory Parent (subclass 173) visa and Contributory Parent (subclass 143) visa.





“This temporary concession would be for certain applicants who are in Australia and are not able to travel offshore to be granted the visa because of COVID-19 travel restrictions,” reads the statement on DoHA website .











If applicants have been advised that they need to be outside Australia for parent visa to be granted and are unable to depart Australia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, then the Department will give additional time to travel safely or until the visa can be granted while they are in Australia.





Melbourne-based migration agent Tanvi Dutt says it is very good news for many.





"This change was brought through an amendment passed in the parliament last year in December. But, people were waiting for it to commence. So finally we know the date. It is very good news for many migrants who are not able to travel due to COVID restrictions," said Ms Dutt of GNT Migration.





"There are people whose partners of parents are in Australia and cannot travel back to India to get their visas approved. This change is going to help them in a big way.





"Recently processing time has improved for many of these visa categories such as partner visa. So the department is processing faster.





"Going offshore was the only hurdle that has also been removed now. That means people can get their visas sooner without leaving the country."











