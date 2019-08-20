Government accused of dragging its feet on banking reform

The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg in Melbourne, is has vowed to overhaul the financial services sector by the end of next year. Source: AAP
Published 20 August 2019 at 4:08pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has outlined a timeline for implementing the recommendations from the Banking Royal Commission. The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg already committed to acting on all seventy-six recommendations earlier this year, but the federal opposition has accused the government of dragging its feet on the issue.
Published 20 August 2019 at 4:08pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Source: SBS
Share