Government announces funding, changes for ASIC

Published 21 April 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has announced it will use a levy on the banks and increase surveillance powers to crack down on financial misconduct. Australia's banking and financial sector has been plagued by a string of scandals and allegations of impropriety over the past year. The announcement comes after the Government has resisted Labor calls for a royal commission into the banking sector for weeks. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports.

