Government confirms private refugee sponsorship plan in budget

A rally to welcome refugees in Sydney, Australia on April 9, 2017

A rally to welcome refugees in Sydney, Australia on April 9, 2017 Source: AAP

Published 6 May 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 8 May 2017 at 12:48pm
By James Elton -Pym
Presented by Anita Barar
SBS World News has obtained information about a soon-to-be-announced Budget measure that will reduce the cost of bringing refugees to Australia. The government will unveil a private sponsorship system, where businesses and community groups will pay for the resettlement of 1,000 refugees. Anita Barar presents James Elton-Pym's report ....

SBS World News can reveal the government will shift the cost of 1,000 refugees to private companies, community groups and individuals.

 

Alex Hawke, the assistant immigration minister, says there's plenty of appetite for it in the business community.

 

Sponsoring a refugee won't be cheap.

 

The government says it'll cost about $60,000.

 

Some of the money will cover airfares and a medical screening, while $19,000 will pay the visa fee.

 

A further $20,000 will go into a welfare bond, that the government can use for any Centrelink payments the refugee needs.

 

But Mr Hawke says he hopes businesses will sponsor refugees and support them with a job, so they won't become dependent on welfare.

 

The scheme should save the government an estimated $20 million over the next four years.

 

That's because the 1,000 places are part of Australia's existing humanitarian intake.

 

This year, roughly one in 16 refugees who come to Australia will be paid for by private sponsors.

 

But Henry Sherrell, a migration expert at the Australian National University, says the sponsored places should have been extra.

 

The changes will take effect on July the 1st, with no need for a vote.

 

But the opposition's immigration spokesman, Shayne Neumann, gave SBS a statement, saying it was the Turnbull Government's responsibility to pay for refugee resettlement.

 

Henry Sherrell says the private sponsorship model is worth exploring.

 

But he says he wouldn't want to see it take over more government-funded places.

 

 

