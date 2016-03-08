SBS Hindi

Government introduces Senate voting changes

The Senate House

The Senate House Source: AAP

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:26pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

The federal government has introduced legislation on Senate voting reform to the Upper House and hopes it will pass by March the 17th. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the changes are aimed at empowering voters and ending so-called backroom preference deals. But Labor has accused the government of rushing through the changes without allowing enough time for public consultation. Here is a report by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj

