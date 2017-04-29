Government says no to CSIRO energy scheme

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The CSIRO and Energy Networks Australia have written a road map for the Turnbull Government to a zero carbon-emissions future.











They say a national energy plan could begin as soon as 2020 and would rely heavily on solar and wind power.











They say, by 2050, Australia could have zero net emissions but a price on carbon would be essential.











But Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg has quickly told the ABC that will not happen.





The report says it could save customers about $400 a year on household electricity bills.











It would require 25 new large-scale solar or wind farms in the next five years to replace coal-fired power stations.











Millions of home battery-storage units would also be needed.











The report suggests around 40 per cent of energy generation could come from such renewable technologies in the eastern states by 2030 and easily replace coal-fired energy.











Energy Networks Australia's John Bradley says it would not mean massive blackouts like the one last year that crippled South Australia, a state heavily reliant on renewable energy.





But Mr Bradley says a secure and balanced energy network needs government commitment.











Josh Frydenberg has told the ABC the Government is on track to meet its own internationally agreed-to targets.





The Government only recently announced it would give itself the power to force gas companies to quarantine some of their supply for domestic customers before sending it overseas.











The Government's plan, which it wants to implement from July, would only be triggered if there were a shortfall in supply forecast.











It says its reservation policy is a short-term solution to securing supply to customers and preventing power failures.











Opposition energy spokesman Mark Butler says Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will not commit to policies environmental conservatives in the Coalition do not support.











***









