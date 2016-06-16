SBS Hindi

Government tackling the problem of elder abuse

Published 16 June 2016
Presented by Anita Barar
Available in other languages

The federal government has pledged 15 million dollars to combat the problem of abuse of older people.

The Attorney-General says he's appalled by reports of elder abuse, saying it's a human rights issue.

 

And it appears to be a growing issue that manifests itself in many forms.

Kerry Marshall from the New South Wales Elder Abuse Hotline says her hotline is getting more calls these days.

 

She says financial abuse, which appears to be one of the more common forms of elder abuse, spans the entire breadth of experiences.

 

Omila Bir from the Indian community organisation - the India Club, says that in some Indian families, for example, elder abuse is initiated by sons eager to get their hands on the family fortune.

Federal Attorney-General George Brandis says there needs to be a national conversation about elder abuse, similar to that surrounding family violence.

 

 

 

