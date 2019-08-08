SBS Hindi

Government tightens visa character test

SBS Hindi

partner visa

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 August 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 4:07pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Tens of thousands of migrants could have their visas cancelled under proposed laws to tighten the character test. Under the planned changes, visa-holders who have committed a crime that carries a maximum sentence of at least two years, such as common assault, will automatically fail the character test, even if they are not sentenced to jail.

Published 8 August 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 4:07pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी