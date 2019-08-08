Government tightens visa character test

Source: AAP
Published 8 August 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 4:07pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Tens of thousands of migrants could have their visas cancelled under proposed laws to tighten the character test. Under the planned changes, visa-holders who have committed a crime that carries a maximum sentence of at least two years, such as common assault, will automatically fail the character test, even if they are not sentenced to jail.
Published 8 August 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 8 August 2019 at 4:07pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share