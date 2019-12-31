SBS Hindi

Government urged to take action to make private health insurance more attractive

Hip replacement surgery, Saint George Clinic, Nice, France Fitting dual mobility hip prosthesis in patient suffering from osteonecrosis Cutting the bone. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Hip replacement surgery , Saint George Clinic, Nice, France Fitting dual mobility hip prosthesis in patient suffering from osteonecrosis Cutting the bone. Source: Getty Images

Published 31 December 2019 at 4:30pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
A survey commissioned by the Medical Technology Association of Australia ((MTAA)) has looked at some of the barriers preventing people from taking up private health insurance. Premium costs, value for money were some of the reasons cited by people who have dropped their private health insurance.

