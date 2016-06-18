Government vows to detain terrorists indefinitely if re-elected

Available in other languages

It's a situation some high-profile criminals in Australia may soon be facing.





Abdul Nacer Benbrika, charged in 2005 over a plot to bomb the MCG, is up for parole next year.





Others arrested in the 2005 operation that uncovered terror networks in Melbourne and Sydney remain in jail but will become eligible for parole.





Terrorism expert Greg Barton says there's need for a change to deal with convicted terrorism plotters who remain an ongoing threat.





How the government intends for the law to be applied remains a mystery.















