Highlights Acting Immigration Tudge says the government was working on bringing Australians home by Christmas

Additional international arrivals to be allowed from November in Perth, ACT, Adelaide

Victoria could resume international flights by the end of November

Thousands of Australians stranded overseas who are waiting to return to Australia will be able to spend their Christmas with their families, the Acting Immigration Minister said.





Speaking with the multicultural media on Friday noon, Minister Tudge said Australians and permanent residents were being prioritised to return home.





“That is certainly the plan in terms of being able to prioritise those Australians have flights, those Australians that have indicated at a particular point in time that they want to get home by Christmas, and we are working towards that.





“It is in essence, coordinating the flights, coordinating the quarantine systems, working with key airlines, working with states and territories, to map out when the people can come into the locations they want to come in to.”





“We are confident we made that commitment that people will be able to join their families over Christmas,” Minister Tudge said.





Listen to what Minister Alan Tudge said:





LISTEN TO Government working closely with the airlines to bring stranded Australians home by Christmas, says Alan Tudge SBS Hindi 06/11/2020 02:16 Play







When asked by SBS Hindi if there will be additional special flights from India, the UK and South Africa, Minister Tudge said the project was being looked after by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.





“My understanding is he [Michael McCormack] is working closely with the airlines to be able to ensure that there are sufficient airlines in place,” he said.











Mr Tudge pointed out that more than 34,000 Australians who are stuck overseas have registered with DFAT right now.





“Just been informed that there are 34,000 Aussies registered with the DFAT at the moment. This year, DFAT has already helped over 30,000 return in the last few months. So those mechanisms are there. We are confident that those people will be able to get home by Christmas,” Mr Tudge said.











Number of international arrivals to increase in November

States and territories will take in additional international arrivals allowing more Australians to return home in November, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said on October 23 following the National Cabinet meeting.





The Commonwealth-Northern Territory arrangement will see 500 arrivals every fortnight who will quarantine at Howard Springs.





A further arrangement is expected to be finalised with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), that will see 150 returning Australians every 16-18 days, the prime minister had said.





In addition, a limited and dedicated number of spaces will be provided on existing international commercial services for vulnerable Australians where possible.





This includes an additional:





140 arrivals per week into Perth;

100 arrivals every 14-16 days into Adelaide;

150 arrivals per week into Queensland (to be finalised once a new Government is formally sworn in).

Tasmania has also offered further support where required.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ too has announced the international flights and the hotel quarantine program could resume by the end of November.





These international air passenger arrival caps will continue until 21 November 2020, the federal government has said.





The next National Cabinet meeting is scheduled next week on Friday, November 13, 2020.





