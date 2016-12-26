Government's New Colombo Plan students expand their horizons

Published 26 December 2016 at 4:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over the summer, more than a hundred university students from across the country will prepare to go overseas for part of their studies through the Commonwealth-funded New Colombo Plan.But one student, in particular, has already made a remarkable journey -- from limited education opportunities in Afghanistan to becoming, now, one of Australia's highest achievers.
Published 26 December 2016 at 4:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share