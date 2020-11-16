'Great human being': Friends pay tribute to flight instructor Saket Kapoor after NSW plane crash

Highlights Saket Kapoor and his 26-year-old student Shipra Sharma died in a plane crash on November 4.

Mr Kapoor was a chief flying instructor with Soar Aviation.

Friends remember Mr Kapoor as a “kind and humble human being”.

Chief flight instructor Saket Kapoor, 38, and his 26-year-old student Shipra Sharma died when the plane they were in crashed on November 4 in the central west region of NSW.





Saket Kapoor died in a plane crash in NSW on 4 November 2020 Source: Supplied by Gaurav Handa





Bhargava Brahmbhat, a friend of Mr Kapoor for over two decades, remembered him as a “great human being”.





“I had no earlier acquaintance with Saket, and yet he came to receive me on the airport when I arrived in Australia in 2000. We studied together at Western Sydney University.





“His parents would receive the body on Diwali day," Mr Brahmbhat told SBS Hindi on Friday following the final farewell to Mr Kapoor’s body.





The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Source: ABC News: Luke Wong





He said Mr Kapoor was very passionate about flying.





“He used to practice on the simulator at home all the time and he joined flying after studies. He made a successful career,” he said.





Mr Kapoor, a chief flying instructor for Soar Aviation, and his trainee Shipra Sharma took off from Orange Regional Airport at 7.30pm on November 4, before their plane crashed just 15 minutes later at a property in Carcoar.





Both were killed instantly.





"We lost a part of our life": Listen to the interview with Saket Kapoor's friends:

Close friend Gaurav Handa said Mr Kapoor had secured a job with an airline in the US but could not join because of the COVID-19 pandemic.





“Saket was the youngest pilot in Australia to reach the position of chief flying instructor. He had got a job with a US airline,” he said.





“He was to join in February but could not go due to border closures. So he joined his job back here in Australia.”





Source: Supplied by Gaurav Handa





He remembers Mr Kapoor as a shy, very humble and kind person.





“I have a lot of memories with him from university, to struggling together in life and then getting settled. He kept on smiling in all the circumstances.





“He was part of our journey. I feel I have lost a part of my life,” Mr Handa said.





A remembrance service for Mr Kapoor is being organised.















