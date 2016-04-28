SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi

Green Dry Chicken

Published 28 April 2016 at 5:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Mouthwatering Chicken in Green Masala!

GREEN DRY CHICKEN

 

Ingredients

 

Chicken Breast 500 Gms

Coriander Leaves 1 cup

Mint Leaves 1/2 Cup

Green Chillies 2

Fresh garlic 1/2 tsp

Ginger Chopped 1

Oil 3 Tsp

Curry Leaves 10

Onion Sliced 2

Lemon Juice 1/2 tsp

 

Salt & black pepper to taste

 

Method- Blend Coriander leaves, Mint leaves and Green Chillies to a fine Paste .Add Cubed Chicken in this mixture and Marinate for 20 Minutes . Heat oil in a non- stick pan, add Onion, Ginger and Garlic and stir till light brown then Curry Leaves, add Marinated Chicken, Salt and black pepper and cook till Chicken is tender and dry with all the spices, serve hot

 

 

 

 





