GREEN DRY CHICKEN











Ingredients











Chicken Breast 500 Gms





Coriander Leaves 1 cup





Mint Leaves 1/2 Cup





Green Chillies 2





Fresh garlic 1/2 tsp





Ginger Chopped 1





Oil 3 Tsp





Curry Leaves 10





Onion Sliced 2





Lemon Juice 1/2 tsp











Salt & black pepper to taste











Method- Blend Coriander leaves, Mint leaves and Green Chillies to a fine Paste .Add Cubed Chicken in this mixture and Marinate for 20 Minutes . Heat oil in a non- stick pan, add Onion, Ginger and Garlic and stir till light brown then Curry Leaves, add Marinated Chicken, Salt and black pepper and cook till Chicken is tender and dry with all the spices, serve hot





































