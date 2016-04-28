GREEN DRY CHICKEN
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 500 Gms
Coriander Leaves 1 cup
Mint Leaves 1/2 Cup
Green Chillies 2
Fresh garlic 1/2 tsp
Ginger Chopped 1
Oil 3 Tsp
Curry Leaves 10
Onion Sliced 2
Lemon Juice 1/2 tsp
Salt & black pepper to taste
Method- Blend Coriander leaves, Mint leaves and Green Chillies to a fine Paste .Add Cubed Chicken in this mixture and Marinate for 20 Minutes . Heat oil in a non- stick pan, add Onion, Ginger and Garlic and stir till light brown then Curry Leaves, add Marinated Chicken, Salt and black pepper and cook till Chicken is tender and dry with all the spices, serve hot