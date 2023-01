Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Batman is a traditional Labor seat.











It is held by David Feeney, one of the powerbrokers behind the Kevin Rudd-Julia Gillard switch.











But he now faces the fight of his political life, compounded by a series of campaign gaffes, including not declaring his 2.3-million-dollar Northcote home, which have not helped.











After four elections, the Greens' Batman candidate, Alex Bhathal, thinks she can finally win.