Guide dogs providing life-changing services to blind and vision impaired.

The first guide dog arrived in Australia in 1950.





The black labrador known as Dreana was the companion of Dr Arnold Cook who lost his sight at the age of 18 through a rare illness. While studying in Britain he was paired with the dog through Britain's Guide Dog Association which he then brought back to Australia.





There was huge public interest in Dr Cook and Dreana, which resulted in the first Guide Dog Association opening in Western Australia soon after. By 1957 there were Guide Dog associations in every state.





And the need for guide dogs continues to grow.





Guide Dogs Australia estimates there are over 450,000 people with low vision or blindness in Australia.





It says that number is likely to significantly increase in the future due to factors such as diabetes and an ageing population.





Across Australia the charity is looking for people to care for puppies until they are old enough to be trained - usually after 12 months.





In New South Wales alone, 40 guide dogs puppies are looking for people to care for them before they can be trained.





It can take up to two years to raise a guide dog and can cost more than $50,000 dollars before a dog is suitably ready.





But they are provided at no cost to those who need them.





