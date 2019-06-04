Guide to choose health insurance while visiting Australia

SBS Hindi

Ambulance and medical staff attend to a patient on an unusually quiet saturday night at St. Vincent's Hospital Emergency Department Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 4 June 2019 at 6:17pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 12:58pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

As per the law health insurance is required for any type of visitor visa granted by Australia, if your country of origin does not have a reciprocal health care agreement with Australia.

There are many basic visitors health covers which meet the requirements by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

However, finding the right insurance package for your individual needs can be tricky.

 Manoj Agrawal who is an Insurance Consultant, told SBS Hindi, “We should evaluate our health condition and needs to be based on the length of the visit.”

Manoj Agarwal, Insurance Consultant
Source: Supplied


Manoj says the ideal situation is to be covered for medical treatments and emergencies in Australia because medical costs can be very high.

Most insurance covers in Australia cover the medical requirement for ambulance transportation.

However, in order to be able to claim for this service, the Ambulance service must code and bill transportation as an emergency.

Manoj Agrawal told SBS Hindi, “Remember to mention the pre-existing conditions when taking the health insurance and when making a claim, you need to include a medical report completed by the first doctor you visited in relation to the condition.”

