Guide to choose health insurance while visiting Australia

There are many basic visitors health covers which meet the requirements by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.





However, finding the right insurance package for your individual needs can be tricky.





Manoj Agrawal who is an Insurance Consultant, told SBS Hindi, “We should evaluate our health condition and needs to be based on the length of the visit.”





Manoj says the ideal situation is to be covered for medical treatments and emergencies in Australia because medical costs can be very high.





Most insurance covers in Australia cover the medical requirement for ambulance transportation.





However, in order to be able to claim for this service, the Ambulance service must code and bill transportation as an emergency.



