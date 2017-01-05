Guilty verdict for Israeli soldier who shot dead disarmed Palestinian attacker

Published 5 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 1:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Israeli soldier who was filmed shooting a wounded and disarmed Palestinian attacker has been found guilty of manslaughter.20 year-old Sergeant Elor Azaria shot the man in the head while he was lying on a road in West Bank city of Hebron.Sergeant Azaria told the court he shot the 21 year-old Palestinian because he thought he might have been wearing a suicide vest.But the prosecutors argued he was motivated by revenge
Published 5 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 1:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share