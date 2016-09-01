"Happy Birthday Bharat" A Facebook Group Celebrates Birthdays of street children

Happy BIrthday Bharat Source: Happy BIrthday Bharat
Published 1 September 2016 at 5:11pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Many street children in India do not even know the date on which they were born. But one man in Delhi had an idea as to how their birthdays could be celebrated. And hes inspired over 2,000 more people to do the same. This is his story of spreading joy, smiles, and birthday cakes.
