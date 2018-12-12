SBS Hindi

Harmeet Singh enthralls TV viewers in Pakistan

Harmeet Singh Pakistan's first TV News Presenter

Published 12 December 2018 at 7:05pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 7:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Harmeet Singh enthralls the TV viewers in Pakistan with his flamboyant personality and deep voice. So who is Harmeet Singh? He is Pakistan's first Sikh News presenter. Six months in his job, he talks to SBS Hindi about his joyous journey so far

 He is the first Sikh to gain a position as a News presenter on the Public News channel in Pakistan. Harmeet Singh has been a reporter for parliament and Supreme Court coverages in Pakistan in the past. Now down six months in his position, talking about his screen appearance as a Sikh News presenter wearing a turban or "dastar," Harmeet says, “I have been very well received and treated with equal respect as any other citizen. Minorities don’t face any issues in Pakistan. I started my news with the words Asalaam Alaikum and Sat Sri Akal. The people all over the world appreciated it.”

 
Harmeet Singh on Public News Channel TV
Source: Supplied


Harmeet Singh is delighted with his position in the thriving media industry in Pakistan. He adds, “When people across the world see me in a turban presenting the news on a Pakistani channel, I get a lot of appreciative messages from across the world. My presence on screen dispels the wrong perceptions and rumours about Pakistan.” He has never faced an untoward experience in Pakistan. When Harmeet was appointed a News presenter, they had a grand celebration at the Press Club in Pakistan. 

 
Harmeet Singh
Source: Supplied


So what message would Harmeet like to give the Sikh community in India and worldwide? “This is the land of Baba Guru Nanak, Baba Ramdas ji, Baba Fareed, Bulle Shah. This is the land of Hari Singh Nalwa and the Lion of Punjab Ranjit Singh. 75% of the Sikh heritage lies in Pakistan. This land has given the message of love and peace which spread all over the world. Come visit Nankana Sahib and the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will go down in History in golden letters.”

