Harmeet Singh enthralls TV viewers in Pakistan

He is the first Sikh to gain a position as a News presenter on the Public News channel in Pakistan. Harmeet Singh has been a reporter for parliament and Supreme Court coverages in Pakistan in the past. Now down six months in his position, talking about his screen appearance as a Sikh News presenter wearing a turban or "dastar," Harmeet says, “I have been very well received and treated with equal respect as any other citizen. Minorities don’t face any issues in Pakistan. I started my news with the words Asalaam Alaikum and Sat Sri Akal. The people all over the world appreciated it.”





Source: Supplied





Harmeet Singh is delighted with his position in the thriving media industry in Pakistan. He adds, “When people across the world see me in a turban presenting the news on a Pakistani channel, I get a lot of appreciative messages from across the world. My presence on screen dispels the wrong perceptions and rumours about Pakistan.” He has never faced an untoward experience in Pakistan. When Harmeet was appointed a News presenter, they had a grand celebration at the Press Club in Pakistan.





Source: Supplied



