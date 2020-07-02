SBS Hindi

Has Australia closed its general skilled migration program?

SBS Hindi

Published 2 July 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 6 July 2020 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS

With COVID-19 massively disrupting immigration to Australia, many have been left wondering if Australia's general skilled migration program has closed temporarily.

Highlights
  • South Australia has closed its general skilled migration program.
  • The federal government has not allocated quota for 2020-21 to states yet.
  • The federal budget will be presented in October 2020.
Most states have stopped accepting applications for state nomination of 491/190 visa subclass. There has been no announcement yet by the Department of Home Affairs about the 2020-21 migration program or the Skilled Occupation List.

Melbourne-based migration expert Tanvi Dutt says people will have to wait until October when the budget is presented wherein the quota for states would be allocated.

"We can say that Australia's general skilled migration program is on hold in Australia as most of the states are not accepting applications," says Ms Dutt.

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.

