Has Australia closed its general skilled migration program?

Highlights South Australia has closed its general skilled migration program.

The federal government has not allocated quota for 2020-21 to states yet.

The federal budget will be presented in October 2020.

Most states have stopped accepting applications for state nomination of 491/190 visa subclass. There has been no announcement yet by the Department of Home Affairs about the 2020-21 migration program or the Skilled Occupation List.





Melbourne-based migration expert Tanvi Dutt says people will have to wait until October when the budget is presented wherein the quota for states would be allocated.





"We can say that Australia's general skilled migration program is on hold in Australia as most of the states are not accepting applications," says Ms Dutt.





