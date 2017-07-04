HashChing’s Atul Narang is FinTech Award CIO of the Year.

Leading individuals and companies were honoured in the presence of more than 350 Fintech industry stakeholders at in Sydney.





Atul Narang, Founder & CIO of HashChing online mortgage brokers platform was awarded FINTECH CTO/CIO OF THE YEAR. He explains its all about thinking out of box and taking calculated risks.





Atul says Technology has no limits but any start-up has this challenge to keep innovative methods user friendly, which we did successfully.





Fintech Business Managing Editor Aleks Vickovich said Over 300 nominations were received for the 18 awards, with the winners selected by a panel of expert judges from a pool of 125 finalists, indicating the strength of Australias Fintech sector.













