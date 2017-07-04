HashChing’s Atul Narang is FinTech Award CIO of the Year.

SBS Hindi

Published 4 July 2017 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Indian Australian Entrepreneur Atul Narang of #HashChing was all smiles at the 2017 Fintech Business Awards. He was judged Best Chief Information Officer in the category of FINTECH CTO/CIO OF THE YEAR.

Leading individuals and companies were honoured in the presence of more than 350 Fintech industry stakeholders at in Sydney.

Atul Narang, Founder & CIO of HashChing online mortgage brokers platform was awarded FINTECH CTO/CIO OF THE YEAR. He explains its all about thinking out of box and taking calculated risks.

Atul says Technology has no limits but any start-up has this challenge to keep innovative methods user friendly, which we did successfully.

Fintech Business Managing Editor Aleks Vickovich said Over 300 nominations were received for the 18 awards, with the winners selected by a panel of expert judges from a pool of 125 finalists, indicating the strength of Australias Fintech sector.





