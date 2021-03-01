Have a look at AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine's first shipment

Source: AAP
Published 1 March 2021 at 1:11pm
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived in Sydney from overseas in Australia's latest efforts to combat COVID-19. The rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will begin on March 8 once the doses batch are tested by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says 200,000 doses will be released to states by then.
