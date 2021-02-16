SBS Hindi

Have a look at Australia's first vaccine shipment

Pfizer Vaccine Arrival

The first Australian shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 16 February 2021 at 2:37pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Vikas awana
Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says it's too early to say whether the state's lockdown will end at midnight on Wednesday. [[12.01am Thurs, Feb 18]] The state has recorded one locally acquired case with one in hotel quarantine. It comes as the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrives in Australia.

