SBS Hindi

'Have Been Working to Resolve Issues Facing Young Indians'

SBS Hindi

Astha Singh

Astha Singh Source: Astha Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Recently the Ministry of External Affairs in India held a meeting to discuss issues faced by Indian students all across the world. Australia was also represented in this meeting. We spoke to Astha Singh to know more about this meeting as well as the issues around young Indians in Australia. Astha Singh has been actively working in this area and is a member of 'Yuva Australia'. Tune in for more...

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels