'Have Been Working to Resolve Issues Facing Young Indians'

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages
Recently the Ministry of External Affairs in India held a meeting to discuss issues faced by Indian students all across the world. Australia was also represented in this meeting. We spoke to Astha Singh to know more about this meeting as well as the issues around young Indians in Australia. Astha Singh has been actively working in this area and is a member of 'Yuva Australia'. Tune in for more...
