Have you ever been asked to get off by an Australian airline?

Recently, a United Airlines passenger was asked to leave the plane and later dragged out of his seat because it was overbooked.





This video has gone viral on social media with people showing their anger on the passenger’s treatment by the airlines staff and security.





WATCH VIDEO: Video shows a passenger forcibly dragged off a Un ited Airlines plane











After an outcry on social media around the world, United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized and said in a statement: "I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way."





Do you know that it is a common practice amongst airlines to sell more tickets than there are seats on the plane?





WATCH VIDEO: Why do airlines sell too many tickets? - Nina Klietsch











Overbooking or overselling means that more passengers hold confirmed reservations than there are seats available.





Gold Coast-based Seema Chauhan shared her experience of a family holiday to Disney World almost ruined by the prcatice of overbooking.





“I was horrified to learn that in our group of eight my seven-year-old daughter was not allocated a seat by the domestic airline in US,” says Seema.





Seema Chauhan Source: Seema Chauhan Facebook





She told SBS Hindi: “It happened to us in the US once. We were two families flying from Washington DC to Orlando and the airlines had overbooked. We all got allocated seats except one of my twins. I told the airline that how can you do that either all eight of us fly together or Noone. They said go to the gate and let's see what happens. Once at the gate, they tried to bribe other passengers with an upgrade and cash voucher for next trip. Lucky someone took the offer and my daughter got a seat.”





The policy related to overbooking in major Australian airlines namely Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin, and Tigerair is clearly mentioned on their websites.





First, airlines will ask for volunteers via email, at check-in or even at the gate with refunds plus some extra cash or an upgrade on a later flight.





In case this doesn't work, an airline would then involuntarily deny boarding to any remaining passengers.





Melbourne-based Sara Mitchell told SBS Hindi that she was offered an upgraded seat on another flight by Qantas.





“We were contacted by Qantas - a couple of years ago, we were due to fly to Sydney and then onto Dubai through to London. They were overbooked and tried to get us to move the flight to a later one from Melbourne to Dubai - it was doable for us but did mean some shuffling around especially as we had already booked accommodation in Dubai before the connecting flight. Any way we scored an upgrade to business class for that Melbourne to Dubai trip and I think the airline handled themselves very well.”





Sara Mitchell Source: Sara Mitchell Facebook





As customers of a particular airline, the passengers have agreed to a 'Contract of Carriage' or 'Conditions of Carriage.'





You can read about individual airlines' 'Contract of Carriage' or 'Conditions of Carriage' in detail here: Qantas , Jetstar , Virgin and Tigerair .





So, the airlines legally have the right to ask you to get off their planes and see that your next flight is comfortable.





Listen to the feature podcast in Hindi.









