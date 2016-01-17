SBS Hindi

Have you ever thought of getting into Advertising?

SBS Hindi

Anshu Sharma

Anshu Sharma Source: Anshu Sharma

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 5:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Have you ever thought of working in the field of advertising? SBS Hindi brings you this special chat with Anshu Sharma who is Creative Director at Ogilvy and Mather in Mumbai. In this free flowing interview Anshu Sharma speaks about all things Advertising and gives a few tips for those who may consider entering this line.

Published 17 January 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 5:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds