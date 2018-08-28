Have you tried Indian sweets coated in ‘24-karat gold’?

An Indian sweet shop has added a golden-twist to the ‘good old Indian sweet’ by adding a coat of 24-karat gold this festive season.





The special gold sweet, layered with a pure 24-karat gold leaf is selling for a whopping INR 9,000 or $175 AUD per kg in Surat, Gujarat.





Rohan Mithaiwala, owner of 24-Carats Mithai Magic, a sweet shop in Surat tells SBS Hindi the idea to coat Indian sweets in 24-karat gold came to him when he was thinking of special ways to celebrate his shop’s silver jubilee.





“Our brand is 80 years old and recently one of our branches was celebrating their silver jubilee. We wanted to try out something new to mark this occasion. We wanted it to be novel and elegant. We generally use the silver leaf to coat sweets, so we thought of trying out 24-karat gold,” he says.











24 karat Mithai Magic is a family-run business and the managers soon set out to make this idea a reality.





“We got in touch with experts and found out a way to make it edible. We consulted Ayurvedic practitioners who told us that consuming gold in a certain way was okay and in fact had health benefits,” Mr Mithaiwala told SBS Hindi .





The family today sells four varieties of Indian sweets at their shop coated with 24-karat gold.





“The demand has been really high. We were surprised that people have liked it so much. We have also got inquiries from abroad,” he says.



