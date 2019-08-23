SBS Hindi

Haveli Sangeet: Music for the souls of Krishna devotees

Haveli Kankroli, Rajasthan

Haveli Kankroli, Rajasthan

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:17pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 4:24pm
By Vivek Kumar
Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj had said in an interview to the Times of India that music is a subtle combination of emotion and grammar, and before Haveli Sangeet, Indian music was more grammar and less emotion. Writer Alokparna Das has travelled across India in an attempt to understand Haveli Sangeet.

Alokparna Das says writing the book ‘Haveli Sangeet’ was a pilgrimage for her as she travelled across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in search of temples called Havelis (grand mansions) that were at the centre of the origin of a tradition of devotional music. 

Haveli Kankroli
Haveli Kankroli, Rajasthan


‘While visiting the various centres of Haveli Sangeet – from the main shrine of Shrinathji at Nathdwara near Udaipur to the Havelis or grand mansions where Pushtimarg swaroops or deities are enshrined, I was witness to music replacing mantras in sacred spaces and residences turning into temples where god was being treated as pampered child of the family,’ says Dr Alokparna Das who is herself is a classical singer and journalist.

Dr Alokparna Das
Dr Alokparna Das


In her own words, this book “is an attempt to understand Haveli Sangeet, trace the original style and compositions of north Indian classical music, the first eight poets or Ashtachhap Kavi of Pushtimarg sect, the repertoire’s emphasis on poetry, its association with rituals and daily village life, its composers from various sects and religions, its far-reaching influence on Hindi literature, its links with other arts, architecture and regional culture, its history, its present state, and the need for its preservation and propagation.”

Shri Gokulchandramaji Haveli, Kamvan - Kaman, Rajasthan
Shri Gokulchandramaji Haveli, Kamvan - Kaman, Rajasthan


Dr Das points out that Gujarati diaspora has preserved and spread the tradition of Haveli Sangeet across the world.

“Gujarati community has contributed a lot to the tradition of Haveli Sangeet. There are grand mansions at places like Chicago which have become the centre of Haveli Sangeet outside India,” explains Dr Das.

Listen to this conversation with Alokparna Das:

Haveli Sangeet: Music for the souls of Krishna devotees

Haveli Sangeet: Music for the souls of Krishna devotees

23/08/201920:00


