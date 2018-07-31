SBS Hindi

“Having diversity in boardrooms is in best interest of Companies”

SBS Hindi

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Board Member Film Victoria

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2018 at 3:38pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

There are warnings a lack of cultural and linguistic diversity in Australia's top boardrooms can severely hinder company performances.

Published 31 July 2018 at 3:38pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Australia's diverse society is reflected in its corporate workforce but that diversity hasn't yet made it into boardrooms.

Behind the management doors, it's virtually homogeneous - and it has community leaders concerned, says Australian Human Rights Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane

"We don't want a future where we have a multicultural society, but a mono-culture aristocracy that runs our institutions."

About 75 per cent of Australians are from Anglo-Celtic or European backgrounds.

But figures from the Human Rights Commission show people of those same backgrounds account for 95 per cent of executives and 97 per cent of CEOs.

Now a University of Sydney report is showing a similar disparity in Australia's boardrooms.

Researchers believe these findings are a first.

Researcher Dimitria Groutsis, from the University of Sydney, says they reveal the main barriers to diversity in boards include a preference for what they're calling 'Western' leadership.

"Many of our culturally diverse board members who participated in the research indicated that they needed to change to fit in with the (existing) board culture."

Trailblazers, such as Adelaide's Nadia Moffat, are breaking those barriers.

Suffering two brain hemorrhages as a child and told she'd never walk, let alone work, she is the child of Italian migrants and now sits on the board of the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network.

"I would really be excited to see the ASX take diversity seriously, and lead by example. Because I think they would be amazed by how enriched the organisations could become. And I think leadership has to be set by example."

Indian origin film (Bollywood) distributor in Melbourne Mitu Bhowmick Lange has been appointed on the board of Film Victoria.

She says, diverse boards will have diverse brains to incorporate diverse ideas from multicultural society called Australia.

Mitu suggests that “it’s our differences that makes us stronger and we have to celebrate and incorporate those differences to the best we can.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023