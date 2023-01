Devender Kadyan gave food, shelter and accomodation to victims who were caught in the jam created on the Highway by Jat protesters. Devender was present at the scene but says there were no instances of rape!





According to Devender more than 10 cars, 2 trucks and 2 bikes were set alight. People were robbed by goons as well and were waylaid, but he gave hundreds of stranded commuters free food and shelter and parking space in this hour of need.