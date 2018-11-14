SBS Hindi

"He was a superstar, loved by all"

A mural for Sisto Malaspina, co-owner of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar, is seen inside the restaurant on Bourke Street, Melbourne, Saturday, November 10, 2018. Sisto Malaspina was the victim of yesterday's terror attack. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

A mural for Sisto Malaspina, co-owner of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar

Published 14 November 2018 at 4:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Melbourne's renowned Pellegrini's restaurant has temporarily become a memorial site in the wake of Sisto Malaspina's murder.

Available in other languages
Mr Malaspina was stabbed to death by lone terrorist Hassan Khalif Shire Ali 
on Friday evening
 after the IS-inspired assailant failed to set off an explosion in Bourke Street. Here is what his friend Raj Khanna has to say about him.

