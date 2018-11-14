"He was a superstar, loved by all"

Mr Malaspina was stabbed to death by lone terrorist Hassan Khalif Shire Ali after the IS-inspired assailant failed to set off an explosion in Bourke Street. Here is what his friend Raj Khanna has to say about him.
A mural for Sisto Malaspina, co-owner of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar Source: AAP Image/James Ross
Published 14 November 2018 at 4:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne's renowned Pellegrini's restaurant has temporarily become a memorial site in the wake of Sisto Malaspina's murder.
Published 14 November 2018 at 4:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share