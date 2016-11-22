पांच साल की उम्र में अमिन शेख घर से भाग गए थे, आज उनकी ट्रेवल कंपनी है , वो बेघर बछोकेँ लिए एक काफी चलते है जो बेहद मशहूर है और उनकीjivni आधारित किताब विश्व की ११ भाषाओंमे भाषांतरित होकर बिक रही है। उनकी जीवनी उन्हीकी जुबानी - हरिता महेता के साथ
He was once a Homeless Kid. Today he is an Entrepreneur, Author and Supporter of Street Children Part 1
Published 22 November 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Amin ran away from home when he was just five. Today he owns a car rental company, has written a book, and wants to change the lives of street kids. Amin shared his journey of life with Harita Mehta, exclusive on SBS Hindi
