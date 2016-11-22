SBS Hindi

He was once a Homeless Kid. Today he is an Entrepreneur, Author and Supporter of Street Children Part 1

Published 22 November 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Amin ran away from home when he was just five. Today he owns a car rental company, has written a book, and wants to change the lives of street kids. Amin shared his journey of life with Harita Mehta, exclusive on SBS Hindi

पांच साल की उम्र में अमिन शेख घर से भाग गए थे, आज उनकी ट्रेवल कंपनी है , वो बेघर बछोकेँ लिए एक काफी चलते है जो बेहद मशहूर है और उनकीjivni आधारित किताब विश्व की ११ भाषाओंमे भाषांतरित होकर बिक रही है। उनकी जीवनी उन्हीकी जुबानी - हरिता महेता के साथ

