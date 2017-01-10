Health Minister Ley stands aside amid travel claims review

The federal Health Minister Sussan Ley returned from annual leave to front the media days after becoming embroiled in the latest parliamentary entitlements scandal.





"I have asked the Department of Finance to review all of my ministerial travel to the Gold Coast [and] after discussions with the Prime Minister I have agreed to stand aside."





The Coalition Government frontbencher says she'll forgo her ministerial pay while the Prime Minister's department also looks into her travel claims.





The investigation was sparked after she offered to return Commonwealth funds claimed for a trip to the Gold Coast in 2015 where she purchased an $800-thousand apartment with her partner.





Her office initially described the property deal as unplanned.





Ms Ley maintains the trip was primarily for work and that she inspected the ocean view property ten minutes prior to it going to auction.





"I am making available my records and I'm very confident that they will be within the rules. My offer to repay the funds was particularly because in hindsight, the character of my visit to the Gold Coast on this particular occasion changed the moment I unexpectedly was the successful bidder at that auction."





Sussan Ley has promised to adjust her allowance claims for another three trips to Queensland and has offered to repay the costs as well as pay any penalty.





"I have nothing to hide. I have not broken any of the rules, but I also recognise that I need to subject those travel records to scrutiny. I'm happy to do that."





The Prime Minister has released a statement saying Australians expect the government to deal with the serious nature of the matter thoroughly.





Malcolm Turnbull says he expects the highest standards from his ministers, in all aspects of their conduct - notably when it comes to spending taxpayer funds.





But the federal opposition says the damage has already been done and that the Health Minister should resign.





Acting Labor leader Penny Wong says the situation was a test for the prime minister - which he failed.





"But instead of doing the right thing and moving to remove Ms Ley from his frontbench, to sack her from the cabinet, we have a prime minister who yet again goes for the weak option. A weak Prime Minister demonstrating yet again his own weakness and his lack of judgement."





As Health Minister Sussan Ley reportedly made up to 20 trips to the Gold Coast over the past three years, at an estimated cost to the taxpayer of more than $40-thousand.





Two trips coincided with New Year's Eve celebrations in 2013 and 2014.











But she's not alone there.





SBS News has found that at least five Turnbull government Ministers claimed flights, car costs, travel allowance - or all three - to attend a New Year's Eve event at Kirribilli House in Sydney at the Prime Minister's invitation in 2015.





They all say it was an official function.





The federal government has promised to fix the parliamentary entitlements system before.





In 2015, then parliamentary speaker Bronwyn Bishop's chartered a helicopter using public funds, which eventually led to her resignation and an independent review of entitlements.





It was completed last year, but the resulting legislation is yet to be introduced in the parliament.





While Minister Ley's travel is investigated, Cabinet Secretary Arthur Sinodinos will take charge of her portfolio.





He was stood aside two years ago during a New South Wales corruption inquiry into a company he chaired - but was cleared last year.















