"Heartbroken": Families pray for their loved ones after Australia suspends flights from India

Australian permanent resident Darshana Kumari Sharma (second left) is stuck in India. Source: Supplied by Neena Sharma Grewal

Published 27 April 2021 at 7:46pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS

On Tuesday, the Australian government banned all incoming flights from India and vowed to send oxygen supplies, ventilators, and personal protective equipment to the coronavirus-ravaged South Asian country.

Many Indian-Australian families are paying for the well-being of their loved ones after Australia temporarily suspended travel with India on Tuesday. 

Melbourne resident Neena Sharma Grewal said she was "heartbroken" after the announcement.

"My mother is a permanent resident of Australia and she is currently alone in India," Ms Grewal told SBS Hindi.

"We are worried about her well-being as the coronavirus situation is getting worse in India. Now my mother can't travel to Australia."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday expressed concern about the coronavirus situation in India.

"The scenes we are seeing from India are truly heartbreaking," Mr Morrision said after a meeting of the National Cabinet.

"Today we agreed, in addition to the measures that I announced after the last National Cabinet meeting, to pause direct passenger flights between India and Australia until May 15," he said.

The decision is likely to impact 8,000 Australians in India.

