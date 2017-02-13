SBS Hindi

Help us Green protects rivers from flower pollution

SBS Hindi

help us green

help us green Source: help us green

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2017 at 5:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kanpur-based startup Help Us Green, which converts flower waste collected from temples and mosques into patented organic manure and scent sticks, plans to cover more cities along the Ganges to do its bit to reduce river pollution. Harita Mehta spoke to Karan Rastogi, the co founder of Help Us Green about the initiative

Published 13 February 2017 at 5:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023