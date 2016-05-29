Helping hand for Indian Heritage: Happy Hands Foundation

Source: Happy Hands Foundation
Published 29 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 2 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Happy Hands Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation reviving Indian arts, crafts and culture. they work to foster a culturally rich people by creating meaningful interaction with the arts, generating appreciation for cultural heritage and restoring dignity in crafts-practice. Happy Hands Foundation is on the mission is to empower artisans, and preserve, revive and promote the traditional arts, crafts and culture of India.
Published 29 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 2 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share