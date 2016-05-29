SBS Hindi

Helping hand for Indian Heritage: Happy Hands Foundation

SBS Hindi

Happy Hands

Source: Happy Hands Foundation

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 2 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Happy Hands Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation reviving Indian arts, crafts and culture. they work to foster a culturally rich people by creating meaningful interaction with the arts, generating appreciation for cultural heritage and restoring dignity in crafts-practice. Happy Hands Foundation is on the mission is to empower artisans, and preserve, revive and promote the traditional arts, crafts and culture of India.

Published 29 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 2 June 2016 at 11:11am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds