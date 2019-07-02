SBS Hindi

Here is the tool to identify 'fake' medical professionals

A man in doctor's scrubs crosses his fingers behind his back Source: Getty

Published 2 July 2019
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
People who pretend to be medical practitioners will face tougher penalties under new laws which have come into effect. From 1 July, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority will be able to impose penalties, including a maximum jail term of three years, on those pretending to be a registered practitioner. People can check on a medical practitioner by calling AHPRA on 1300 419 495 or searching online at ahpra.gov.au.

